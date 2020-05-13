Nigerian Cinemas Announce Coronavirus Safety Measures Amid Re-opening Plans

CEAN (Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria) has over the past week released daily safety measures hinting on the re-opening of cinemas nationwide.

On April 30, the exhibitors association took to their Instagram account to reassure cinema goers of plans to resume operations, its first since the government announced a compulsory shut down of public gatherings including cinemas in coronavirus affected states.

So far, CEAN has introduced 11 coronavirus safety measures including controlled screening room admissions, setting up of NCDC helplines, reduction of sitting capacity by 50 percent, use of masks and temperature testing among others.

The association is however yet to announce an opening date.