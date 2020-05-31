Nigerian celebrities should ignore #JusticeforTina because it’s a local issue. George Floyd is a global issue — Rapper Slimcase

Street singer, Slimcase is currently under fire over his comment on Instagram.

It all started when he tweeted a picture of George Floyd writing: “FAME AFTER DEATH… any positive blow wey I gats blow God Let me blow am now that I am alive not after I am dead 💀 😓 George A sacrifice for d change in black history #blacklivesmatters”

An Instagram user then responded, demanding to know why celebrities usually air their opinions on issues abroad, and turn a blind eye to issue that happens in their country.

The follower wrote; “Na America matter una always dey carry for head, why you no post that 16 years old girl police shoot for Lagos. Abi them never settle the girl matter finish?”

Slimcase then replied; “We talking about a global pandemic here. Leave the Lagos girl for Channels to talk about am.”

Just for Tina became a trending topic after a trigger-happer police officer aimed at a bus diver who he was trying to arrest for violating curfew and in the process mistakenly shot the unarmed teenager who happened to be nearby.