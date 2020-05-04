“Nigerian Artistes Always Pass Through Ghana To Blow” – Ghanaian Singer, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Afropop and reggae artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stone Bwoy has aired his opinion about Nigerian artistes and their journey to fame.

Speaking during an IG live session with popular OAP Do2dtun, the Ghanaian singer said Nigerian artistes always pass through Ghana before they become famous.

Backing his opinion, he mentioned the likes of Mr Eazi and how he had to sing in Ghana for some time in order to broaden his fan base.

“Nigerians always have to pass through Ghana before they blow. There’s a blessing here in Ghana. No Ghanaian artiste has ever gone to Nigeria to qualify to blow but Nigerians always have to move to Ghana”, Stone Bwoy said.