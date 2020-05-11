Nigeria Set To Receive Madagascar’s Herbal Cure For COVID-19

Nigeria is set to receive Republic of Madagascar’s herbal drug ‘COVID Organics (COV)’, which the country’s leaders said cures and prevents Coronavirus.

The Nation reported that Nigeria’s consignment has been sent to Equatorial Guinea from where it will be airlifted to Abuja. It was gathered that African countries were divided into zones for ease of transportation, leading to freighting of Nigeria’s consignments to Equatorial Guinea.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has been notified of the offer from Madagascar and arrangements are being made to bring Nigeria’s allocation to Abuja.

While some health officials are pushing for clinical trial of Covid Organics before being used in the country, there is reportedly pressure on the Federal Government by different medical and scientific organizations to allow the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) subject the drug to further analysis.

The Nation source said;

“The consignments of the drug are being distributed to different countries in Africa based on zonal grouping. We have been told that Nigeria’s consignment is in Equatorial Guinea from where it will be airlifted to Abuja.

“When the herbal drink is brought into the country, we will know the next step. But some medical and scientific organisations are pressurising that the drug be subjected to clinical trial.

“Some countries like Tanzania, Congo-Brazzaville, Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea have subscribed to the drugs. Also, while South Africa has offered to conduct a scientific analysis of the drug, Senegal said it will subject it to clinical trial.

“I can assure you that the Federal Government will take the best decision on the drug in the overall interest of Nigerians.

“Before any food or drug can be administered in this country, there are certain protocols that must be followed. The government will not circumvent these protocols. We want solution; we want the best for Nigerians.”

Recall that on April 28, the Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha said the nation was ready to give Madagascar’s herbal drink a trial.

Mustapha said at that time;

“I want to assure you that whatever is happening in the world, we are mindful of it and we are keeping a tab.

“I was reading of the experiences in Madagascar– of why everybody is drinking some solutions that have been prepared. This morning I was sharing with my wife, and I told her that probably I would request that Mr. President allow us import a plane load for a trial.

“We are all navigating an unchartered cause. Nobody has ever been on this road. So, every attempt to find solution that would bring succour to our people, be rest assured that this task force is very responsible and we would do everything to ensure that we get what will benefit our people, what will help them in the processes that we find ourselves today.”

This is coming after the World Health Organisation (WHO) maintained that the efficacy of the drug was unproven.