Nigeria Records Highest Daily Toll Of Coronavirus As 553 New Cases Are Reported In 24 Hours

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday announced the highest daily figure of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria yet, with 553 new infections recorded.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 9, 855.

The country recorded the second and third highest daily figure from confirmed COVID-19 within the past five days. The cases were reported on May 27, with 389 cases and May 29, with 387 cases.

Also, 12 deaths were recorded from the virus on Saturday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 273.

Lagos recorded the highest number of cases with 378 infections. The state remains the epicentre for the disease.

The agency in a tweet late Saturday night said the 553 new cases were reported in 15 states. These are Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Delta, Edo, Rivers, Ogun, Kaduna, Kano, Borno, Katsina, Jigawa, Oyo, Yobe, Plateau and Osun.

“Till date, 9855 cases have been confirmed, 2856 cases have been discharged and 273 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

The 553 new cases are reported as follows: Lagos – 378, FCT – 52, Delta – 23, Edo – 22, Rivers – 14, Ogun – 13, Kaduna 12, Kano – 9, Borno – 7, Katsina – 6, Jigawa – 5, Oyo – 5, Yobe – 3, Plateau – 3, and Osun– 1.