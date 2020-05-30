Nigeria Records 387 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 9,302

Nigeria has recorded 387 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 9,302.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Friday.

Data from the NCDC showed that Nigeria currently has 6,344 active cases.

It said, “On the 29th of May 2020, 387 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 9302 cases have been confirmed, 2697 cases have been discharged and 261 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 387 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos(254), FCT(29), Jigawa(24), Edo(22), Oyo(15), Rivers(14),Kaduna(11), Borno(6), Kano(3), Plateau(2), Yobe(2), Gombe(2), Bauchi(2), Ondo(1).”