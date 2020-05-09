Nigeria Records 386 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 3,912

Confirmed cases of coronavirus have increased to 3,912 in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Friday.

The centre also said 386 new cases were recorded in the country.

NCDC said, “On the 8th of May 2020, 386 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 3912 cases have been confirmed, 679 cases have been discharged and 117 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 386 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (176), Kano(65), Katsina (31), FCT(20), Borno(17), Bauchi(15), Nasarawa (14), Ogun(13), Plateau(10), Oyo(4), Sokoto(4), Rivers(4), Kaduna(3), Edo(2), Ebonyi(2), Ondo(2), Enugu(1), Imo(1), Gombe(1), Osun(1).”

Data obtained from the NCDC showed that 68 per cent of those infected with the virus are males while 32 per cent are females.

It also showed that how 61 per cent of COVID-19 patients contacted the virus is not known.

While the country has a recovery rate of over 17 percent, about 80 percent of the cases in the country are active.