Nigeria Records 339 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 7,016

Three hundred and thirty-nine new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,016.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Thursday.

The centre also announced that nine patients died of coronavirus-related complications in the country, making total COVID-19 fatalities rise to 211.

With 67 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of discharged patients increased to 1,907.

NCDC said, “On the 21st of May 2020, 339 new confirmed cases and nine deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 7016 cases have been confirmed, 1,907 cases have been discharged and 211 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 339 new cases are reported from 18 states – Lagos(139), Kano(28), Oyo(28), Edo(25), Katsina(22), Kaduna(18), Jigawa (14), Yobe(13), Plateau (13), FCT(11), Gombe(eight), Ogun(five), Bauchi(four), Nasarawa(four), Delta(three), Ondo(two), Rivers(one), Adamawa(one).”

Data from the centre’s website showed that Nigeria currently has 4,892 active COVID-19 cases.

It also showed that 40,043 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country.