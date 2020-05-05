Nigeria Records 245 New Cases Of COVID-19, Highest Single-Day Increase

Nigerian health authorities on Monday confirmed 245 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase, taking the tally in the most populous African country to 2,802.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), which gave the update in a statement, reported six new deaths from the pandemic, bringing the total number of fatal cases to 93.

The newly confirmed cases were recorded from 16 states, said the NCDC, adding 18,536 samples have been tested so far.

The West African country currently has 2,292 active cases of COVID-19, while 417 cases had recovered from the disease as of Monday, the NCDC said Enditem.