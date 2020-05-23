Nigeria Records 245 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Cases Now 7,261

Nigeria, on Friday, recorded 245 new cases COVID-19 while 10 people were confirmed dead from the virus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 7,261 while the death toll from the virus reached 221.

Lagos recorded the highest daily figure of cases reported on Friday, with 131 infections.

There was a decline in the number of infections reported on Friday (245) compared to the number reported on Thursday (339).

The agency in a tweet late Friday evening said the 245 new cases were reported in 22 states. These are Lagos, Jigawa, Ogun, Borno, Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers, Ebonyi, Kano, Kwara, Katsina, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Bauchi, Yobe, Anambra, Gombe, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Bayelsa.

“Till date, 7261 cases have been confirmed, 2007 cases have been discharged and 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the agency said.

The 245 new cases were recorded in 22 states: Lagos – 131, Jigawa – 16, Ogun – 13, Borno – 12, Kaduna – 9, Oyo – 9, Rivers – 9, Ebonyi – 9, Kano – 8, Kwara – 7, Katsina – 5, Akwa Ibom – 3, Sokoto – 3, Bauchi – 2, Yobe – 2, Anambra – 1, Gombe – 1, Niger – 1, Ondo – 1, Plateau – 1 FCT – 1, Bayelsa – 1.