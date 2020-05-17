Nigeria Records 176 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 5,621

Nigeria has been hit with 176 fresh cases of the deadly Coronavirus, taking its overall total to 5,621.

Lagos led the pack with 95 new confirmed cases.

Oyo recorded 31 cases, its biggest since it logged its first case on 22 March.

According to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC around 12 midnight, FCT also recorded 11 new cases, with Niger and Borno registering eight infections each.

Jigawa has six new cases, Kaduna four and Anambra, three.

Edo, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bauchi recorded two cases each, while Benue and Zamfara recorded one case each.

Nigeria also recorded five Coronavirus deaths on Saturday.

So far, 1,472 survivors of the disease have been discharged.