The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday announced 195 new cases of #COVID19; 5 new deaths, 53 newly discharged.

Here is the breakdown given on Twitter:

82 – Lagos

30 – Kano

19 – Zamfara

18 – Sokoto

10 – Borno

9 – FCT

8 – Oyo

5 – Kebbi

5 – Gombe

4 – Ogun

3 – Katsina

1 – Kaduna

1 – Adamawa

3145 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 534

Deaths: 103