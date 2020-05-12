Newcastle Intensify Bid To Sign Odion Ighalo Once £300m Takeover Is Completed

Newcastle United have re-affirmed their determination to sign Manchester United loanee striker, Odion Ighalo.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle are interested in making a shock transfer move for Ighalo once their £300million takeover is completed.

United are keen to extend their loan deal so the 30-year-old can help them if the Premier League restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shanghai Shenhua will only let Ighalo stay at Old Trafford if they pay £20million to make the deal permanent though.

And Newcastle could hijack them in signing the striker once their takeover officially goes through.