Nasty C Makes Acting Debut in Netflix’s ‘Blood and Water’



Nasty C is officially a movie star! The famed rapper announced via Instagram that he stars in Netflix’s upcoming series, ‘Blood and Water’.

He shared, “My debut acting role! Catch me in the upcoming Netflix second original African series, Blood & Water premiering May 20th”.

The new Netflix African original series debuts on May 20 on the streaming platform. It follows the adventures of Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata) who transfers to the same high school as a girl she suspects is her sister who was abducted at birth. The upcoming series is directed by Nosipho Dumisa.