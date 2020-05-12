Naira Marley Appreciates Fans, Says His Birthday Will Be Celebrated On 30th May, Marlians’ Day

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has taken to social media to appreciate his fans for celebrating with him on his birthday, on Sunday 10th May.

Recall that the Soapy crooner clocked 26 on May 10, 2020.

Sequel to the event of his birthday, social media was awash yesterday with several fans and entertainment industry colleagues such as Davido and Funke Akindele who took out time to identify with the Marlian President on his special day.

Taking to his Instagram page, the young artiste reacted to the outpour of love towards him on his birthday and further revealed that his birthday will be celebrated on May 30, Marlians’ Day.

Recall that sometime in December 2019, Naira Marley had declared May 30 as Marlians’ Day.

