Naira Marley announces online concert for Marlian Day

Naira Marley, one of the most influential people in Pop culture today, has announced a FREE Online concert for Marlian Day, Saturday May 30th.

The show is brought to you by Gidi Fest and Marlian Music, produced by Eclipse Live.

Marlian Day celebrates our liberty and our resilience through the daily challenges we face in Nigeria and most recently during the COVID-19 crisis. Most especially the heroic frontline workers making personal sacrifices daily on behalf of Nigeria and humanity.

Social Media and online platforms have become a highly valuable tool for artists to connect with and engage with their fans, evident at Canadian rapper Tory Lanez’s Live social distancing tour earlier this month, and Andrea Bocelli’s Music for Hope: Live from the Duomo in Milan. Naira Marley will be bringing the live concert experience from an iconic monument in Lagos to you at home from 6:30 to 7:30pm.

Set to make his Gidi Fest debut at the upcoming Gidi Culture Festival, Naira Marley shows an early indication of the festival’s London-Lagos connection and there is a natural synergy between his fans, Marlians and The Gidi Tribe. They are the new African generation who refuse to take no for an answer and are challenging the status quo to uplift themselves and push forward. His adaptability, controversial lyrics and autonomy has made him one of the most sought-after artists in Africa. His live Online concert will feature his hit tracks “Soapy”, “Tesumole”, Marlians anthem “Opotoyi” as well as featuring special guests WurlD and Zlatan alongside Marlian Music artists, Zinolesky, Moh Bad and Cblvck.

You can catch a playback on Trace TV next week.