“Naija Police Dey Kill Nigerians, No Man Fit Sort This Matter” – Wizkid Reacts To Police Brutality

Starboy Wizkid has reacted to police brutality against black Americans abroad and police brutality in Nigeria.

The music took to his Twitter account to tweet, saying no man can sort the matter and God should save us.

“Police dey kill black Americans and Naija police dey kill Nigerians. No man fit sort this matter. God save us” he wrote.

Recall that this week, a 16-year-old girl, Tina was shot and killed by a trigger-happy police office in Lagos, while in the U.S, a black man, George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer.

