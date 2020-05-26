“Na Fat I Fat, No Be Me Be Big Brother” – Cubana Chief Priest Reacts After Fans Begged Him For #BBNaija Linkup

Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has taken to social media to react after his fans begged him for #BBNaija2020 connection.

The king of nightlife registered his dissatisfaction in a recent post he shared on his one and only verified social media handle on Instagram.

He revealed that he has over 100,000 Nigerian youths in his inbox begging him to connect them to the popular BBNaija show.

Sharing the comic warning today, May 26, 2020, Cubana Chief Priest warned that his fatness should not be mistaken for Big Brother Naija.

He also noted that if he were to collect a minimum of N10k service charge from the over 100k Nigerian youths, then he would be a billionaire.

He concluded by asking Big Brother Naija to call him, stating that he has an anthem for him (in Davido’s voice). “Big Brother call me I get anthem for you” he said.

Refer to his Instagram post below;