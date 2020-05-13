“My Son Won’t Let Us Listen To Any Song If It’s Not Travis Scott’s” – Olamide Cries Out (Video)

Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide has taken to Twitter to complain of his son’s recent attitude of not letting anyone in the house listen to any song other than songs by American rapper, Travis Scott.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, imposed lockdown has shut down schools across the country thereby causing schoolchildren to stay at home with their parents.

As for Olamide, he has had it up his neck as his son, Batife has now compelled him to listen to only songs by Travis Scott.

Fed up, the YBNL boss took to Twitter to share with millions of his fans, a video of his son Batife refusing to let him listen to any music aside from Travis Scott’s.

Sharing the video on his official Twitter handle, Olamide wrote; “My Son (Batife) won’t let us listen to any other music in the house if it’s not TRAVIS’s.”

Refer to his video upload below;

My son (Batifé) won’t let us listen to any other music in the house if it’s not TRAVIS’s https://t.co/chmHdTYdE7 — Olamidé (@Olamide) May 12, 2020