My Mom and I vowed never to grow our hair in honour of my grandmother who died of cancer – Model, Eva Apio

UK-based model of Ugandan descent, Eva Apio has opened up about why she always keeps a low cut even while she can afford to buy expensive hairs or grow hers.

Eva Apio hit the Nigerian social media radar courtesy of Father DMW, a member of Davido’s crew who was always going live with her on Instagram sometime between March and April 2020. Ever since she has become a fan favourite following the brief special moment she shared with FatherDMW.

The pretty fashionista said that she and her mom made a solemn vow never to grow their hair as their way of honouring her grand mother who lost her life to cancer. She made the revelation when a Twitter user called her out for choosing not to grow her hair. “Sometimes I feel @evssofficial_ doesn’t even know how to grow her hair…just saying” the user wrote.

Then Eva replied; “Me and mum vowed to never grow our hair to honour my grandmother losing her battle to cancer”

Tags:Eva ApioFatherdmwUK-based model
Moses Anyanwu

