“My Conscience Keeps Pricking Me” – Shina Peller Reminisces As He Turns 44 Today

House of Representatives member and owner of Quilox night club, Shina Peller, has turned 44-years-old, today, May 14th, and he has taken time to reminisce.

Shina Peller 44th birthday

According to the lawmaker, this Covid-19 crisis has provided a lot of opportunity for sober reflection, saying his conscience keeps pricking him, urging him to do more and he believes he can do more.

Read his birthday post he made on Instagram below….

“It’s my 44th birthday today. And as I reminisce, I’m filled with immense gratitude for having the opportunity to impact lives and humanity, with a greater sense of consciousness that the best is yet to come. I have been fortunate to set the pace in different industries in the private sector and I am currently contributing my quota to nation-building as a legislator. Indeed, I have so much to be thankful for but this Covid-19 crisis has provided a lot of opportunity for sober reflection. My conscience keeps pricking me, urging me to do more and I believe I can do more!

I have thus decided to make nation-building my life’s purpose. I want every young person to join me, whether you are young or young at heart, we cannot achieve the Nigeria of our dreams by being divided along religious, ethnic, social or even political lines. We must come together to move Nigeria forward. I have always yearned for a Nigeria that would reach enviable heights of national development. A Nigeria where our passport is respected globally. However, I have come to terms with the fact that without the active participation of the Nigerian youth, it is an effort in futility. We have to change our nonchalant attitude towards the affairs of this country.

We have to come together to effect social change but we need to change our ORIENTATION in this country first. We need to re-establish a merit-based system across the country and we need to end bigotry. A lot of young people have given up on project Nigeria, but I see hope, I see opportunity and I believe that Nigeria will become a superpower within my lifetime.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way and manner we live and do things. It has also exposed our infrastructural voids and it has revealed the urgency for achieving the SDGs. Things won’t be the same again.

The post-COVID-19 era comes with a different challenge and presents fresh opportunities. And I see fertile ground for young Nigerians to use their abundant talents to mould the kind of country they deserve.“

Shina Peller is the House of Reps member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency in Oyo state.