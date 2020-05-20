“My Baby Said It Is Not Big Enough” – Bobrisky Says As He Shows Off His Bum

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has revealed his intention to undergo another butt surgery.

In a recent video, the male barbie said he is waiting for the airports to be open again, so he can travel out for the next phase of his ‘big butt’ surgery.

He also advised people trolling him on social media to save their energy for better things, as he isn’t quitting anytime soon.

Speaking further, the crossdresser said he made his decision after his ‘baby’ complained that his butt isn’t big enough. According to the crossdresser, his ‘baby’ likes big ass.

Watch the video below;