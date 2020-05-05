Kingsley Ifeanyi Nwabor (NIK) also known as Yong Doc, Yong Phoenix, or better yet, Yong, is a Nigerian music artist, songwriter, and record producer. Born October 10, 1987, in Onitsha Anambra state and grew up in Lagos. He is a Master student of Marine Geosciences at the University of Bremen, Germany.

Back in the early 2000’s, Yong made his music debut as a member of the Entertainment Group (Erotics Entertainment Inc.). Over the years he released a good number of singles such as ‘’Soul Survivor’’, ‘’Hennessy’’ and some colabo with Nigerian based artists like ‘’Balance’’ with Nonny P., and ‘’Igede’’ with Music artist/ Producer Bone snack. Currently working with the big Boss himself (Dee-jsinga) under Ghettosound Entertainment(GSE). According to him, the one thing that he knows how to do best is share Love through music. Now Yong is back with his new hot single titled Hennessy , video directed by Dee-jsinga and promises to bring a ‘’Rain of Hitz”. Tracks available in all digital platforms.

DOWNLOAD: Yong Doc - Henessy (4.1 MiB, 18 hits)

