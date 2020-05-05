MUSIC: Y2m Oxygen – Lofe

Y2m Oxygen has always spice up his fans appetite with a melodic and unique style of Afrobeat and this time he dropped an afropop love song titled Lofe.
The Tolongo love crooner featuring Lace has worked with many artists to mention few are Skailey Mental, Jaychords, Lil Lao, Dcent….
I am sure you will enjoy Lofe because the vibe is hard.IG: @y2moxygen   Twitter: @y2moxygen    Facebook: @y2moxygenofficial    Tiktok: @y2moxygen

 

 

