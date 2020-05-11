Fast-rising act Toss King kick starts the year with yet another mind-blowing jam titled “Play Play”.The music crooner teams up with prolific music producer Marlie on this one.

This jam is definitely a must-listen for lovers of good music as the artiste shows he is not here to play games. Toss King has been on the music scene for quite some time and is currently working on his debut EP titled “King Don Come” which drops later this year. All these attest to the fact that the artist is on the rise to take the music industry by storm. Follow on Instagram @tossking_fire

Stream, Download and share your thoughts using the comment section below:

DOWNLOAD: Toss King - Play Play (4.8 MiB, 13 hits)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>