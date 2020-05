Gospel music singer The Unstoppable features up Evangelist Tope Alabi in this release titled Eternal which is translated in Yoruba – Ayeraye.

AYERAYE is a song of worship and adoration to the eternal one, the ancient of days. The anointing in the song will uplift your spirits and lead you into a new worship experience.

