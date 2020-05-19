MUSIC: Tems – These Days

After the long wait, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tems finally dishes out a brand new single and it is titled, “These Days.”

“These Days” comes shortly after her stellar feature on Khalid-led record, “Know Your Worth” the remix, alongside Nigerian heavyweight singer, Davido.

The captivating tune was produced by RVdical The Kid, mixed and mastered by skilled sound engineer, Omeiza.

Check it out below and share your thoughts!

Tems actually knows the terms and conditions surrounding the music sphere, she’s a formidable force to reckon with. –