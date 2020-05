Lazy Man is an inspirational song that anybody can listen to an feel motivated, suspi express himself with legit message,Suspi is a fast-rising artist from the northern part of Nigeria, friends call him OTB and he have a large fan base called OTballars.

The song Lazy Man was produced by yungswagg.

