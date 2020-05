Soundz talks about his Wealthy dreams and Shiny wants in Darasimi.

Soundz has been gathering momentum and pleasing the hearts of so many people discovering his music and appreciating the melodic finesse he brings, Dropping the video for his single “Okay” earlier this year and following up with the “Darasimi” a song that talks about his dreams over joyful Groovy beat.

DOWNLOAD: Soundz - Darasimi (6.5 MiB, 86 hits)