MUSIC: Solidstar – Allahu

Talented singer Solidstar surprises us with the release of this impressive song titled “Allahu“. This new entry from Solid is a conscious tune and a prayerful record that goes well with the Ramadan Season. The Isoko boy goes spiritual to delivered this thoughtful song that seeks Forgiveness, Protection, Guidance and Upliftment.

“Allahu” is a follow to his buzzing single ‘Ala‘. The song produced by Solidstar with additional Guitar by Hstrings, Mixed by Indomix is a must have as the versatile act goes deep to bless our playlist & bring forth calmness.

Listen and Enjoy!

