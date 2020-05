Skyrun is a 21 years old talented rapper based in the federal capital territory Abuja. He hails from the eastern part of Nigeria. The young talent is inspired by artists like 2pac, Nas, DMX, and Ja Rule.

Forgive the world which features Lysa is his debut single.

DOWNLOAD: Skyrun Ft Lysa - Forgive The World (7.4 MiB, 1 hits)