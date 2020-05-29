MUSIC: Skales – Badman Love

Talented singer, Skales releases another record dubbed “Badman Love” produced by Kezzi. This Afro-Pop tune comes with a banging sound and party vibe. It’s off YoungSkales forthcoming music project, the “Healing Process” EP. Also a follow up to his previous single – ‘Selecta‘ which also has an incoming music video.

“Badman Love” is a mid tempo record with catchy melody/ad-libs and popping sound. On this S-2-d-K sings about how the Hard/Tough/Bad guys can also fall for love. The Heart is something you can’t control when it comes to Love, it can turn an hard guy into a soft being and make the strong weak at the same time.

