After the successful release of his 2020 debut single Sean Tizzle releases a brand new song titled “Oreke“. This serves as a follow up to ‘Abena‘ a cool pop record that still basking.

“Oreke” is the short form of the Yoruba word ‘Orekelewa’ which refers to a beautiful Lady. On this mid tempo jam, Daddy Tizzle pours out his feelings straight from the heart to his crush, the lady that has been driving him crazy.

DOWNLOAD: Sean Tizzle – Oreke (6.1 MiB, 18 hits)