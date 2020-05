Afro-Hit Artist Sdee drops a new banger titled “Belly Dance” to debut his first song entry in the year 2020.

Belly Dance is definitely a club banger that will get you on your feet. Instrumental was produced by Roc Legion & Mixing and Mastering by 1717.

Connect with Sdee on Twitter @SdeeOfficial & on Instagram @Sdee_onthemic. Listen to Belly Dance below & drop a comment.

Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Sdee - Belly Dance (7.3 MiB, 14 hits)