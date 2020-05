Nigerian multi-talented ace Rapper/Singer, Ruffcrown has released yet another new song entitled “Just Like That” Featuring YungKrate aka the Vibeloard.

Follow On Social Media Twitter/IG: @Ruffcrown_Officiel @Yungkrate

Download and share your thoughts below!

DOWNLOAD: Ruffcrown Ft YungKrate - Just Like That (4.1 MiB, 0 hits)