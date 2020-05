Mavin Records recording artiste, Rema has released his previously unreleased freestyle titled, “Fame”.

The Headies Next Rated 2019 winner hits Colors Studios to observe the Hip-hop culture on this new freestyle.

However, this new freestyle was produced by Woodpecker.

Listen below and enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Rema – Fame (A Colors Encore) (4.3 MiB, 98 hits)