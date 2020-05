PS2 dishes out a brand new single titled ‘Favour’

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste and AJ Music frontier, Nosakhare Murphy popularly known as PS2 has released a brand new single entitled ‘Favour.’

The captivating tune carries waves of prayers and blessings aimed at giving immense happiness to the listeners. It comes shortly after the release of his previous record dubbed ‘Hustle.’

Download, listen and share your thoughts below.

