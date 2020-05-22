MUSIC: Praiz – Like It ft. Ice Prince

Multi Award Winning Musician, Praiz releases his 2020 official single dubbed “Like It” featuring Ice Prince. To make this R’n’B tune a complete record he employs the services of Super Cool Cat rapper ICE! This song right here is Sex-Chill tune to set in some mood.

Most music fans didn’t see this joint coming but with hints from TX exclusive IG Live with Zamani we at tooxclusive have been on the look out for this collaboration. OfficialPraiz as usually delivered a sultry one with his magical vocals while IcePrince brought in the super cool rap.

“Like It” is a feel good and sex record with the blend of Afrobeat, Afro-Soul and Rap, produced by Praiz. You really need to cop this below if you the type that love to treat ladies right (Love&Fun).

Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Praiz – Like It ft. Ice Prince (3.1 MiB, 22 hits)