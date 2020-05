The huncho of Gaza, popularly know as Peruzzi kicks off a new challenge, urging upcoming artistes to drop their verse on his new record, “Cinnati Love” for a chance to win the sum of 500,000 Naira.

“Cinnati Love”, produced by serial hit-maker, Rexxie is said to be part of his forthcoming and sophomore album which has been scheduled for release in September.

Check it out below, drop your verses and create magic!

DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi - Cinnati Love (Free Verse) (3.4 MiB, 7 hits)