MUSIC: Oma P – Woman (Prod. by king D)

Oma P – Woman (Prod. by king D)

Even as the world continues to battle the unseen common enemy Covid19, Oma P did not stop in his quest to win through music. In his own words “No days are off, everything i do i try to put my best and stay focused. This music is my escape. Woman is a song that i dedicate to all the women across the world”.

Kareem Music Empire hereby presents this brand new music dubbed “Woman” produced M&M by King D otherwise known as the magic finger. If you feel weighed down by the pandemic, this song should bring back your groove and help you forget your troubles.

Oma P proves his versatility in music on this afropop. This is a song to dance to as you sing along.

Listen and enjoy!

  DOWNLOAD; Oma P - Woman (Prod. by king D) (3.0 MiB, 36 hits)

Signed:
@kareemmusicempire
@ompofficial

