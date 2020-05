South African heavyweight rapper, Nasty C returns back with a new single titled “I Need You“, featuring Rowlene.

The new single “I Need You“ is taken from the soundtrack of Netflix’s latest original series tagged “Blood & Water,” which serves as the second African original series by Netflix.

The talented rapper also made his acting debut on the teen series.

Listen below and enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Nasty C ft. Rowlene – I Need You (3.1 MiB, 22 hits)