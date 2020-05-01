MUSIC: Lyta – Ramadan

Talented singer, Lyta unveils a brand new single titled “Ramadan“. This a thoughtful and prayerful song. The fast rising act unlocks a special record, something different and unique in the Nigerian pop music industry. This Is Pure Vibe, Jam!!!

Lyta goes spiritual on this new song, he surprises us with this blessing (special number) to welcome us into the holy month of Blessings, Joy, Happiness, Arms Giving and forgiveness. The singer who is also celebrating a new year today May 1st, dishes this song out as a Birthday to his fans.

As a muslim you would surely love this song and applaud Lyta’s pure talent. Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Lyta – Ramadan (3.0 MiB, 11 hits)