MUSIC: L.A.X – Gobe (Remix) ft. Simi x Tiwa Savage

The talented singer gave the ladies a chance to also air their own thoughts about love wahala in relationship. He decides on not making it a one sided topic as he teamed up with the biggest female names presently.L.A.X featured 2Baba on the original version of ‘Gobe‘ with Afrobeatz captivating hook, bolstered with a thunderous Afropop pulse. Produced by Clemzy, the vibe possessed a spiritual trip into a hyper-real wonderland. Not stopping there he dishes out the Remix which he made a female version.

On “Gobe (Remix)” which happens to be for the ladies, Simi shares that ladies can also decide to play along when it comes to infidelity by becoming two can play the game. Tiwa Savage No.1 African Bad Girl added her own master vibe.

Listen and Catch the full gist below

