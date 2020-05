Kida Kudz dishes out a new freestyle record titled, “Stay Jiggy”

Highly talented Nigerian rapper, Kida Kudz has dished out another freestyle record dubbed, “Stay Jiggy.”

The rapper has been consistently dishing out freestyle records since last month, it’s obviously for the fans to stay jiggy in these quarantine times. The new joint comes shortly after he served his previous record, “Jack Jones” back in April.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.