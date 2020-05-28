Kaycee Brown is an Afro-RnB artiste who released his song titled “Desire” a blend of Afro beats and RnB in a magical mixture that leaves you perfectly satisfied.

The song is guaranteed to have you humming “What is Love” in no time as the Afrobeat singer asks the Question “what is love” and tells the lady that she can choose to be with who she loves or else, what then is love? Because she is his only “Desire”

The Song which was recently released has gone on to win the artiste a competition hosted by Stefflon Don and sponsored by Pretty Little Things called “Who’s Got Talent” when he performed it Live on the show which took place on her Instagram live, inviting praises from Legendary singer of Black Eyed Peas Will.I.Am for the Nigerian born and raised Singer, who said ‘his ability to write music, perform it and play an instrument was a threat’.

The Song also caught the eye of Legendary America Rapper The Game, who proceeded to include the song in his most recent Mixtape called (Who’s Got Game) which has been making waves since.

And Most recently Beloved and Extremely Beautiful ex-big brother housemate Diane Russet was seen dancing to the song in a video posted on her Instagram page, which has begun to gather views and has individuals clamoring for the song.

The song has begun to go viral on Spotify reaching over 16 countries in Europe. ‘Desire’ which has won the hearts of various listeners all over is one song to add to your playlist and most definitely put on repeat.

“Yeah it’s Kaycee Brown Oh” ! Follow on Instagram and Twitter handle: @iamkayceebrown

DOWNLOAD: Kaycee Brown - Desire (3.8 MiB, 16 hits)