Nigerian highly talented singer, songwriter, and producer, Jhaysings ushers another amazing single he titles “If to say “, produced by him and engineered by Zeenofoster.

Jhaysings releases “If to say” the lead single as we anticipate for his forth coming EP. The song talks about the present state of Nigeria and the effect of the pandemic on the universe.

Catch up with Jhaysings on his social handles IG @jhay_sings Twitter @jhaysings.

Buy/Stream: “If To Say”

DOWNLOAD: Jhaysings - If To Say (3.8 MiB, 27 hits)