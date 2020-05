Rap and Afro music sensation, Jayblu comes through with a brand new song titled “Sinner”.

“Sinner” is a lovely tune with the message that we all are sinners and we should learn not to judge others for sinning differently. This ear-sweetening fire tune is produced by Hadwon. Enjoy!

