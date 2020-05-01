Looking for some new music while you quarantine and chill? iCent has got you covered. The multi-hyphenate star has taken this time in isolation to drop a new single titled “Hypnotize”.

Music is one thing that can bind us all together, and iCent felt compelled to spread positivity during this difficult time. With most people in Nigeria on lock down following the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer-songwriter wanted to share his gift and hopefully make a difference with the new vibe.

Find good vibes with his latest single “Hypnotize” below:

DOWNLOAD: iCent - Hypnotize (8.8 MiB, 13 hits)