Fast-rising artist, Heyteen also referred as that Ikotun Boi, just dropped what is arguably the biggest song dropped in 2020 yet.

Bye-Bye to poverty is a song about the daily struggle of every hustlers and a motivation for them to not give it up until they wave poverty goodbye. This is Heyteen first official single of the year under the Bold Mind Entertainment Imprint.

Stream On Platforms: https://fanlink.to/HeyteenBB2P

DOWNLOAD: Heyteen - BB2P (Bye Bye To Poverty) (3.4 MiB, 82 hits)