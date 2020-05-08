Nigerian/German Singer, Songwriter and Entrepreneur “Lawrence Ugbo” better known as “Gudtin Singvogel” born in Lagos state but hails from Delta state has worked with several music producers and artists including “Foster zeeno”, “George Nathaniel”, “Sarz”, “Reminisce”, “Slam”, “Patoranking”, “Boombeatz”, “Jbryte”.

His previous single “Another Level” featuring “Skaliey Mental” got positive review and massive airplay as it was in the number 1 spot on countdown for several weeks on top radio stations in Lagos.

The “Nothing To Loose” EP is “Gudtin Singvogel”’s first body of work, that houses 5 sizzling records with no features.

Off the “Nothing To Loose” EP, we bought to you a classic Afro tune titled “Agogo”, produced by “Boombeatz”.

Follow On Social Media IG/Twitter @Gudtinofficial

Listen, Download And Enjoy:

GET ON DIGITAL PLATFORM HERE

DOWNLOAD: GudTin - Agogo (Prod. Boombeatz) (5.9 MiB, 14 hits)